Thuram thrilled to make Juventus move
DONE DEAL: Juventus complete signing of Nice midfielder Thuram
WATCH: Khephren Thuram arrives at Caselle airport ahead of Juventus medical
Asprilla happy for Thuram after Inter Milan title glory: I taught a few tricks
Juventus agree terms with Nice and Thuram
