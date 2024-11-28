Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd draw up new contract offer for Obi-Martin
Slot admits Liverpool will change tactics due to Vini Jr
Girona coach Michel insists no underestimating Sturm Graz
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia

Juventus pair Thuram, Gatti happy with Villa point

Carlos Volcano
Juventus pair Thuram, Gatti happy with Villa point
Juventus pair Thuram, Gatti happy with Villa pointTribalfootball
Juventus pair Khephren Thuram and Fede Gatti were happy after their 0-0 draw at Champions League opponents Aston Villa.

The pair insist Juve deserved the point from Villa Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Thuram said afterwards: "We are happy, we faced a good team. I think it's a good point."

On Morgan Rogers being denied an injury-time winner for Villa, Thuram added: "I saw that it was a foul, I think the referee made the right choice."

Meanwhile, Gatti said: "It's a very emergency situation, it's a good point even if we always want to win: we had a few chances and conceded too much, we'll take the draw and hope to recover some of our teammates. We have to qualify, we have three difficult matches but it's important for the club and the fans to get to the next round."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

 

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AThuram KhephrenGatti FedericoJuventusAston Villa
Related Articles
Villa boss Emery calm after late winner denied in Juventus stalemate
Villa striker Watkins frustrated Rogers denied winner against Juventus
Aston Villa and Juventus draw after injury-time Rogers goal ruled out