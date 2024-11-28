Juventus pair Thuram, Gatti happy with Villa point

Juventus pair Khephren Thuram and Fede Gatti were happy after their 0-0 draw at Champions League opponents Aston Villa.

The pair insist Juve deserved the point from Villa Park.

Thuram said afterwards: "We are happy, we faced a good team. I think it's a good point."

On Morgan Rogers being denied an injury-time winner for Villa, Thuram added: "I saw that it was a foul, I think the referee made the right choice."

Meanwhile, Gatti said: "It's a very emergency situation, it's a good point even if we always want to win: we had a few chances and conceded too much, we'll take the draw and hope to recover some of our teammates. We have to qualify, we have three difficult matches but it's important for the club and the fans to get to the next round."

