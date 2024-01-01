Motta urges calm as Juventus thumped by Nurnberg

Juventus coach Thiago Motta urged calm after their 3-0 hammering against preseason friendly defeat to Nurnberg.

It marked their first hit-out for the summer, with new signings Michele Di Gregorio and Khephren Thuram featuring.

Motta later said: “We can control the game better, keep the ball possession for longer to be organised, tire the opponents out and find the space to attack.

“We did well at times at the start of the second half, but then, in the general disorganization going forward, we let the opponents the opportunity to find space. At the start of the second half, I saw a team that could dominate the opponents and create. This is our idea. We must stretch this moment and try to do it for as long as possible.

“We prepared well. Of course, some players struggle a bit more in this period because we are training more intensively than during the season.

“Today’s defeat must be taken in the right way but surely we must improve quickly. We must continue working like this, as we’ve done these days.”