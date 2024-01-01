Ex-Juventus midfielder Marocchi: Luiz game doesn't suit Motta's system

Tribal Football
Former Juventus midfielder Giancarlo Marocchi has questioned whether Douglas Luiz's game suits coach Thiago Motta.

The former Aston Villa midfielder has struggled to settle at Juve, with his start riddled with major on-field errors.

After Sunday's draw with Cagliari, Marocchi told Sky Italia:  "Precisely because of his technical characteristics, he carries the ball a bit too much.

"Thiago wants to play with two-three touches at most, move the ball and change positions.

"(Khephren) Thuram's absence surprised me so far, in my opinion he is very strong. However, (Manuel) Locatelli took that starting shirt, then it was also taken away from him in the last two games. With Motta, be careful when talking about starting players, it's a moment before you end up on the bench.

"He loves to amaze, that's who he is: he made himself followed immediately, he was very good at this."

