Juventus coach Motta wary of Lille's Euro form

Juventus coach Thiago Motta expects a tight clash with Champions League opponents Lille on Tuesday night.

Motta recognises how well Lille have performed in Europe so far this season.

Is Douglas Luiz ready?

"He's one more who can help the team. From the start or coming on, happy to have him. Today we won't only have Arek, Gleison and Nico. All the others are fine and can play."

Can you tell us Dusan Vlahovic's main quality?

"I have great respect for the Lille coach and their players. Vlahovic is doing very well and must continue to do as he has done until today. We have great confidence in Dusan and all the others to put in a great performance."

Are you surprised by Bruno Genesio's work?

"No, because he has done a great job from the start. We have always tried to convey to the team a specific way of playing. They play very well collectively, very solid defensively. I am not surprised, I know the coach and his level. We must congratulate him. And it will be a very interesting opponent to face, that is what we need. I know Olivier Letang well, he was my director at PSG. Lille is in this situation also thanks to him, to his work. He is someone who likes professional football, Lille has been doing well for a long time thanks to his work."

How risky is it not to have a typical formation?

"It could be yes or no. It depends on how you see it, I don't see it that way. We do it this way because we spend a lot of time working to see the conditions of the players, of the team, what can do better at that moment and who we face. Everyone has their own philosophy, they are all respectable. I believe 200% in mine. The decisions will be made based on the work during the week, on and off the pitch, the attitude, the technical and physical quality."

Is tomorrow an important step?

"All the games are important. We as Juventus always want to win. As Juventus we always want to win. The most important thing is to continue to give something more, to want to improve in training and in games, to get to face a team that is doing very well. They won against two big European teams. All the work done to be at the top always respecting, but giving something more than the maximum to put our game into practice and be able to get to the end to get where we need to get to."

Did you learn anything from Lille's two victories?

"You always learn and you always improve. Every game has its own story. Tomorrow we will be determined and focused for a great performance. We need this and it helps us get where we want to get, always with respect. They are confident, but we are fine too."

Who is the favourite?

"There are no surprises in football, nor favouritism. It's a beautiful match, in a beautiful stadium. Let's hope the pitch is good tomorrow. Both teams will do their best, as will the referees. The victory goes to those who deserve it. Today, no one is interested in saying who is the favorite. In the end, we can talk tomorrow at the end of the match about who played better. We must stay focused."

How long until you are in the top 8 in Europe?

"I can understand your question, but our big goal is tomorrow. We will face a team with confidence, but we are also fine. We want to play a great game. Tomorrow we have a good game to play."

Is the team better after Udine?

"It's just a few days, but enough to prepare. This team has a great attitude and impeccable attitude. We still have time to prepare the details for tomorrow. We are ready. The most important thing is to have a great attitude to perform well."

On Timothy Weah and Khephren Thuram?

"I coach Khephren and Timothy. I am happy to coach them because of the attitude they have every day on the pitch. The most important thing in life and in football, and in other sports, the attitude that these players have, with the passion they have from morning to night, makes them do things to be at the highest individual and team level. We are very happy to have these strong players who can become even stronger. They are young but they have their whole future ahead of them. It will depend on whether they continue to work like this."