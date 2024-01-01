Asprilla happy for Thuram after Inter Milan title glory: I taught a few tricks

Tino Asprilla is delighted seeing Marcus Thuram succeed with Inter Milan.

Asprilla played with Thuram's father, Lillian, at Parma.

Advertisement Advertisement

Thuram helped Inter win the Scudetto last season and Asprilla told TuttoJuve: “As for Thuram, well, I’m happy for him: I met Marcus as a child in Parma, I even taught him a few feints to dribble past his father…

"He won the Scudetto with Inter: the best. Now he has to confirm himself. But it seems to me that he’s an established player by now."

Marcus' brother, Khephren Thuram, is set to leave Nice for Juventus and Asprilla added: "I don’t know Khephren, however, but if Juve took him, it means he’s strong. It’s unlikely that Juve will make a mistake."