Juventus agree terms with Nice and Thuram

Juventus are a step away from announcing a deal for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The youngster could be announced today as a new Juve signing.Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Khéphren Thuram to Juventus, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between clubs on €20m deal plus add-ons up to €25m package.

"Contract until June 2029 agreed and confirmed.

"Documents to be exchanged today and tomorrow, final technical steps before medical tests."