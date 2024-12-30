Fiorentina coach Palladino: Juventus draw for Bove; I want Parisi to stay

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was left delighted with their 2-2 draw at Juventus.

Khephren Thuram struck twice for Juve, but the Viola hit back through Moise Kean and eventually Riccardo Sottil.

Afterwards, Palladino dedicated the result and performance to Edouardo Bove after his recovery from an on-field cardiac arrest.

You showed great character...

"The reaction is an important aspect. I was interested in the performance against a great team and a great coach. Defeats don't move us. I was sure of my boys and they put in a great performance. The approach wasn't the best, but going behind and catching up with Juve twice is not to be underestimated. We dedicate this draw to our fans who gave us energy yesterday, to the fans here and to Edoardo Bove who we all love."

About your fans?

"I would have made that fan who made that speech start today. He gave me a boost... This is our spirit, we have always had this nastiness and this passion. They had people like Thuram, Locatelli and Koopmeiners in midfield, I liked all of our players. Juve could have scored the third goal, but we were in the game until the end and that shot by Sottil was a liberation. We all shot together with him in that shot."

On direct clashes with the big teams?

"Sometimes we give too much criticism in defeats and too much praise in victories. We need balance, but we want to continue like this. We want to be competitive and play against everyone. We're facing another great team and we're ready in our stadium, we can't wait, knowing we're good at what we can do to put them in difficulty."

On Napoli?

"We come to this challenge with great enthusiasm. This point charges us. Today I saw the boys happy and content. We can't wait to measure ourselves against a great team like Napoli."

What do you expect from 2025?

"I hope the boys continue like this. We have to continue to grow. In these last two months we have never trained and we have only played. I expect growth and we must continue to do so. Surprise? We want to continue to grow and amaze. We know it is not easy, but I am interested in the mentality of this team. With the right mentality we can get some satisfaction. We are up there, we compete with great teams and I am interested in growing in mentality too."

On the market?

"The January market is too long. I prefer to do little and do it well. Those who need it must go and play. The club knows what it must do."

On Colpani?

"You know how much respect I have for him. With sacrifice, return, he plays a great amount of games, but he lacks choice, the final pass. I have to be good at making him improve in these aspects but I have great faith in him."

On the choice of Fabiano Parisi? Will he stay at Fiorentina?

"I hope so, today he played a great game. I chose him because Gosens had a fever. Then Parisi's characteristics matched well with Conceicao. Today he played a great game."

On Thiago Motta?

"We always greet each other with affection and tell each other that we love each other. We never talk about tactics. I respect him as a coach and as a person. I didn't expect a different Juve, because we studied them well. They are first in ball possession, they play 4-3-3 sometimes they rotate 4-2-3-1, but I think we were really good at putting in a good performance and limiting a very strong Juventus. We took a few risks in accepting man-to-man duels all over the pitch."