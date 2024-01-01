Jugovic: Koopmeiners can make big difference for Juventus

Vladimir Jugovic has taken a close look at today's Juventus midfield.

The former Juve midfielder believes the arrival of Teun Koopmeiners can improve the Bianconeri's balance.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "The physicality of (Khephren) Thuram and Koopmeiners at the top will be precious for Douglas Luiz and for all of Juventus.

"At this moment, however, it would not be easy for any coach to give up (Manuel) Locatelli, who seems reborn compared to the past: thanks to him and to a game that probably brings out his qualities more.

"Koopmeiners? Comparisons are always difficult. Koopmeiners seems more offensive to me, he scores more than me. My seasonal record was 11 goals, he finished with 15 in the last season with Atalanta. He is a great midfielder: if he confirms himself at Juventus, he could become a title coup.

"Can (Dusan) Vlahovic reach 30 goals? Why not? It could be the right year, I hope so. But Dusan's season will also depend on that of Juventus."