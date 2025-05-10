Lazio grab late equaliser to snatch point against 10-man Juventus

With a last-minute 1-1 draw against Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico, Lazio extended their unbeaten streak to seven games (W4, D3) and stayed level on points with the fourth-placed Turin outfit after what could turn out to be a potential UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification six-pointer.

With just goal difference separating the two sides at kick-off, an evenly-matched first half will have surprised few inside a tense Stadio Olimpico. Aside from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s early sighter that was fizzed into the side netting, there was precious little goalmouth action in the first period.

Concerningly for Igor Tudor, a combative seven-minute period saw both Khephren Thuram and Nicolo Savona pick up bookings, meaning they’ll both be suspended for Udinese’s visit to Turin next weekend.

Unperturbed, Juventus carved out their clearest opening of the half soon after, with Alberto Costa cutting back onto his left and firing a low strike that was diverted wide.

Sensing the match was there for the taking, Juve raced out of the blocks after the restart, breaking the deadlock just six minutes later. Weston McKennie was the architect, clipping in a dangerous cross for Randal Kolo Muani, who powered a header past Christos Mandas despite the shot-stopper getting two hands to the ball.

Kolo Muani celebrates his goal Claudio Pasquazi / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP

With momentum on their side, an off-the-ball incident threatened to derail the visitors, reducing them to 10 men just after the hour mark when Pierre Kalulu was dismissed.

Three wins from their last three home H2Hs served as a positive omen for Lazio, who looked to capitalise on their numerical advantage with a lengthy period of sustained pressure, only to be repeatedly repelled by a resolute Biancocelesti rearguard.

However, right at the death, Lazio finally struck gold when Pedro’s header was palmed into the path of Matias Vecino, who turned in from close range to steal a potentially pivotal point.

Lazio’s sixth successive home league draw – their longest streak since 1991 – sees them climb to fifth, remaining level on points with today’s opponents, having played one more game than sixth-placed AS Roma.

Up next, a trip to the San Siro to face title-chasing Inter Milan will be a daunting prospect, even for a side who are now unbeaten in seven games (W3, D4). As for Juventus, despite climbing to fourth, it will feel like two points dropped, with several sides still in the hunt for UCL qualification.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Weston McKennie (Juventus)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.