Juventus coach Motta ready for Lazio; talks up Luiz, Thuram despite lack of minutes

Juventus coach Thiago Motta is eager to see a positive performance from his players against Lazio tomorrow night.

Motta previewed the game to be staged in Turin today with the local press.

How did you find the players from the national teams?

"I saw a lot of good things in this last training session. They had a great training session and we will be ready to face Lazio.'

Tomorrow will only the result count?

"I want to see the performance, because the performance brings you to the result. I never wanted the performance for aesthetics. I blindly believe that teams that play well have a greater chance of winning. Then it happens that you play better but you don't win. But normally it's not like that. But I mean playing many things well. Defending well, pressing well, regrouping, having humility, generosity, having a block and staying together.

"Having the ball, coming out from behind when the opposing team doesn't have the courage to play 1vs1. Going forward attacking the spaces. Having this desire to attack the opposing area to score. Playing well is many things to have a greater chance of winning. This is why the performance agrees with the result.

Absent?

"We won't have: Bremer, Milik, McKennie and Koopmeiners. Fagioli will be there. Weah will be there."

Who can play as a trequartista?

"We'll see tomorrow. We have to find the right balance between the offensive and defensive phases, to put those who we believe to be in their best characteristic to be closer to the area. Put everyone on the pitch to express themselves at their best, so that the team can function. As a team, do better than the opponent."

Have you spoken to Douglas Luiz?

"Honestly, I have spoken very little with him. But I have seen a really great attitude. He is really well. For these strong players like him, certain moments of difficulty, so to speak, are useful to see the reaction of a player and of the person. I have seen a fantastic reaction. He could have stopped, he had physical situations like everyone else. He does not stop. He trains. He does what we ask and something more, because he puts creativity into training and into the game.

"When I see him like this I am very calm, because he is following the right path of a strong player like him. To be a protagonist, as he wants and shows himself to be. When he played he did well, but for me he can do better. I am happy with what we see. Let's see if he will start or participate. But I am happy with what I have seen in these two weeks."

Can Vlahovic play all three games?

"I would like to imagine that he was 100% in all the games. I already imagine that. But we know perfectly well how it can happen that it is not like that. I think about tomorrow. He is very well. He will play. For the next ones, we will see day by day. Seeing the boy, the staff, we understand how the player is, if it is the best thing to stay on the pitch and try to manage the minutes."

Who can play as a centre forward besides Vlahovic? Why don't you score from set pieces?

"Tomorrow many players can play as a centre forward, it depends on how you see the centre forward. He can be fixed, he can be mobile. Everyone can play that role or occupy that space. It's true we didn't score from set pieces, but we have every chance of doing so tomorrow. We have to want to go into the opponent's area and want to score."

What do I think about too many games?

I knew it from the beginning of the season. There is no need to complain today. If then at the right time we can express an opinion to change this situation for the better. But giving an opinion today would be doing it on nothing. Tomorrow we have a game, in two days we have another. Let's stay in shape to face all the games at our best. Everyone has their own management, I don't judge. It's about what I and we have to do to have them in the best condition."

How is Adzic?

"I've seen him really well. I've seen him with a more open posture. I like that. As a player, even if you've seen little of him, he's a great player. But he definitely has less responsibility than others in the squad. When it's his turn to play, he can do well. He can play as a midfielder, more or less offensive. He's already played as a winger, but due to his physical characteristics, he's not for me. When it's his turn, I'm convinced he'll do well. He's working really hard and he shows that he can and must participate."

Are the draws before the break a coincidence?

"I don't think it's a coincidence. We didn't do enough to win. This is the great reality. Doing things properly or enough to win is a different story. But if we didn't win, it's because we didn't really deserve to win. Playing better than the opponent, we weren't able to do it.

"It's not a risk, it's a good team (Lazio) that is doing well at the moment. A very experienced coach (Marco Baroni) who comes from many, many, many seasons done well. In Serie A and Serie B. I admire him a lot, I said it a moment ago. Congratulations for the work done in recent seasons, not an easy job. A great opponent to challenge, to compete with. We are ready to do anything to put in a great performance and for a positive result."

Are you surprised by Lazio?

"I expected it to be high because they are a great team, good players, great coach. Nobody gives anything to anyone. They deserved what they did. Good game tomorrow, we do our job well for the positive result."

How much will the group count tomorrow?

"This always counts for tomorrow's match too. Maybe a little more. Many will have the chance to demonstrate their value to help the collective. When I say that it's not my Juventus, because it's the reality. I don't build the team alone. There are many people in a club to make the team, it's built with ideas to be competitive and tomorrow we will have the chance to demonstrate even in the difficulty of continuing to be competitive.

"A good opponent to face, we are fine. The stadium will be full tomorrow. Another time. This means great enthusiasm. He believes in what the team is doing. Nobody gives you anything for free. If they come to the stadium it means they want to see, they identify with this. Then in the end the positive result always counts."

How is Khephren Thuram is doing? Is Serie A an underrated championship?

"I don't know, in my opinion no. From what I see and from what I've heard from other coaches and from you journalists about the Italian championship, everyone judges it as a very tactical championship, good. It's a positive thing. Khéphren is doing very well, he's always been very well, because he's a boy who wants to improve every day, he has great ambition.

"I think he's grown up well like this, he's certainly had a great teacher Lilian who's always been on him, and has always told him the truth. And that's why you can see on the pitch, but also in training, that he wants to play, he always wants to play. He's not happy when he doesn't play, he accepts it because he knows it's my decision. But he shows me in every training session that he wants to improve and wants to play and that's why I'm very happy with the work Khéphren is doing and he must continue like this."