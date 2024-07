WATCH: Khephren Thuram arrives at Caselle airport ahead of Juventus medical

Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram is set to sign for Juventus today.

Terms between the two clubs have been agreed, with the Frenchman now in Turin today.

Thuram arrived with his father and former Juve defender Lillian Thuram this morning and was due to undergo a medical at 9am.

The young Frenchman was seen departing Caselle airport earlier today.