Zola impressed by Juventus midfield pair for Villa draw

Italian great Gianfranco Zola was left impressed by Juventus in last night's draw at Aston Villa.

Juve drew 0-0 at Villa Park to come away with a vital Champions League point.

Zola said when calling the game: "Juventus played a game with great personality today for me.

"If they can continue to do the things they do well in the build-up phase, then they can become a really important team. For me, both (Manuel) Locatelli and (Khephren) Thuram played a great game, they were good at filtering but also at building.

"They are probably the two who impressed me the most, together with (Andrea) Cambiaso and (Francisco) Conceicao."

 

