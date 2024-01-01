DONE DEAL: Juventus complete signing of Nice midfielder Thuram

Tribal Football
Juventus have completed the signing of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Thuram's move has been confirmed by Serie A.

The midfielder has signed a five-year contract worth 2 million euros net per season.

Thuram  will not participate in the Paris Olympics which will begin on July 26th.

The coach of the French Olympic team Thierry Henry announced in a press conference that the midfielder will not be there at the behest of Juventus: "Thuram will not be there.

"The club where he will go is opposed to his call-up. For us it is a very heavy renunciation, but we can't afford to find ourselves in a situation where his name is included in the squad and then the club comes and says no to us in the end." 

