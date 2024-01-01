DONE DEAL: Juventus complete signing of Nice midfielder Thuram

Juventus have completed the signing of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.
Thuram's move has been confirmed by Serie A.
The midfielder has signed a five-year contract worth 2 million euros net per season.
Thuram will not participate in the Paris Olympics which will begin on July 26th.
The coach of the French Olympic team Thierry Henry announced in a press conference that the midfielder will not be there at the behest of Juventus: "Thuram will not be there.
"The club where he will go is opposed to his call-up. For us it is a very heavy renunciation, but we can't afford to find ourselves in a situation where his name is included in the squad and then the club comes and says no to us in the end."