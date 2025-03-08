Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Paz doing very well with Como
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits he's keeping tabs on Nico Paz's progress at Como.

The midfielder left Real last summer for Como, where he has been superb in his first season in Serie A. 

Real have a buy-back option in Paz's deal and Ancelotti confirmed he and the club's management team are watching the youngster.

Ancelotti, speaking on Giacomo Poretti's podcast, declared:  “He is doing well, very well. I don't know if the Inter wants him, which is a good team. I saw Marcus Thuram as a child, I trained his father at Parma.

"Khephren is also very good, but his Dad was the best of the three.” 

The Italian added, "Real Madrid is a unique club. The owners are the partners and that allows history, tradition and culture to be passed down from generation to generation. There is no player who is more important than the club.”

