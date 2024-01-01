Tribal Football

Martinez Josep breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Martinez Josep
Zenga impressed by Inter Milan keepers Sommer, Martinez
Zenga impressed by Inter Milan keepers Sommer, Martinez
Inter Milan signing Martinez posts farewell to Genoa
Martinez: I'm ready to make history with Inter Milan
DONE DEAL: Inter Milan close signing of Genoa keeper Martinez
Mel convinced Martinez will succeed with Inter Milan
Genoa director delivers Retegui, Gudmundsson updates; confirms Martinez sale
Inter Milan president Marotta admits Martinez arrival likely to be last addition
Inter Milan next as Genoa president Zangrillo concedes likely Martinez sale
Man Utd linked with Genoa goalkeeper Martinez
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
Martinez Josep page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Martinez Josep - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Martinez Josep news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.