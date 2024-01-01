Genoa coach Gilardino admits losing Martinez to Inter Milan creating issue

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino admits losing Josep Martinez is an issue.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been sold by Genoa to Inter Milan this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gilardino told Sky Italia: “When I took over the first team, I had two important goalkeepers: (Adrian) Semper and Josep. I gave continuity to Martinez and we built what everyone saw.

“We tried to create certain game developments. Goalkeepers with Josep’s characteristics are not easy to find.

“We are looking for a reliable goalkeeper, who knows how to make saves, but also play with his feet.”