DONE DEAL: Inter Milan close signing of Genoa keeper Martinez

DONE DEAL: Inter Milan close signing of Genoa keeper Martinez

Inter Milan have registered new signing Josep Martinez.

The Spanish keeper moves to Inter from Genoa.

Advertisement Advertisement

Martinez joins Inter for a fee of €15.5m and has signed a deal to 2029.

He has been in Milan since last Wednesday undergoing his medical and finalising personal terms.

Inter have now confirmed Martinez's signing with his contract lodged with FIGC.