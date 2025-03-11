Inter Milan coach Inzaghi welcomes back Sommer for Feyenoord; puts Taremi on notice

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is happy to welcome back Yann Sommer for tonight's Champions League clash with Feyenoord.

Inter host the second-leg of their Champions League round 16 tonight defending a 2-0 aggregate lead.

Sommer returns after a lengthy injury spell, where Josep Martinez has shone in his absence.

Inzaghi said, “Clearly, I’m focused on tomorrow night’s match against Feyenoord because we’re facing a team we beat 2-0 in the first leg, but the game against Monza was a reminder that every match is difficult.

“We’ve seen it in the Champions League—every game has hidden dangers.”

“They will alternate, just like in the first leg: there will be moments when they are very aggressive and moments when they will sit back in their own half,” he told Sky Italia.

“We are facing a team that will come to Milan to make things difficult for us, so we will need to put in a performance of pace, aggression, and determination.

“Sommer will start in goal tomorrow. He has been with us for a year and a half and has done great things.

“Martinez performed very well too, and I would love to have more selection choices in other areas of the pitch as well.

“As for (Mehdi) Taremi, he is working hard and trying to help the team. I see him training very well and fully focused—he has integrated into the group. He is a striker, and he’s looking for a goal. Tomorrow could be a great opportunity for him.”

He added, “Over these three months, we’ve had to manage the Champions League schedule, whereas last year, without the Coppa Italia and having secured qualification with two games to spare, we could focus only on Serie A. That’s just a fact.

“But we are proud of what we are doing, and we must continue. There are a lot of commitments, but we are proud to take them on.”