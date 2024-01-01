Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Inter Milan next as Genoa president Zangrillo concedes likely Martinez sale

Inter Milan next as Genoa president Zangrillo concedes likely Martinez sale
Inter Milan next as Genoa president Zangrillo concedes likely Martinez sale
Inter Milan next as Genoa president Zangrillo concedes likely Martinez saleAction Plus
Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo concedes they're selling goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Martinez is on the brink of signing for Inter Milan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I read that Martinez is close to joining Inter, but the market hasn’t started yet,” said Zangrillo.

“I would be very sorry if he leaves because he is an extraordinary lad who joined us almost by chance in Serie B and then had an extraordinary season in Serie A.

“He’s a good goalkeeper, a rare commodity, and very good with his feet. But will try to do our best to think coherently and not act as anyone’s boutique”.

Mentions
Serie AMartinez JosepInterGenoaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd linked with Genoa goalkeeper Martinez
Liverpool eyeing Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento
Inter Milan vice-president Zanetti: Normal that big teams notice Lautaro