Inter Milan next as Genoa president Zangrillo concedes likely Martinez sale

Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo concedes they're selling goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Martinez is on the brink of signing for Inter Milan.

"I read that Martinez is close to joining Inter, but the market hasn’t started yet,” said Zangrillo.

“I would be very sorry if he leaves because he is an extraordinary lad who joined us almost by chance in Serie B and then had an extraordinary season in Serie A.

“He’s a good goalkeeper, a rare commodity, and very good with his feet. But will try to do our best to think coherently and not act as anyone’s boutique”.