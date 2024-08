Inter Milan keeper Martinez: My two role-models

Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez says he was inspired by Iker Casillas to get into football.

The Spaniard left Genoa for Inter last month.

Asked about his role models, Martinez revealed, “Definitely (Santiago) Canizares. The legendary former Valencia goalkeeper.”

“Then when I was older, it was Casillas.

“He’s a point of reference and role model for me,” Martinez said of the former Real Madrid captain. “He’s a legend.”