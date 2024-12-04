Agent insists keeper Martinez not second guessing Inter Milan choice

The agent of Josep Martinez says he remains committed to Inter Milan.

The goalkeeper has played second fiddle to Yann Sommer since arriving in the summer from Genoa.

But Sergio Barila told l'Interista: "He's happy on a personal level. He's at one of the biggest clubs in Europe and he has a good opportunity to continue to grow as a player.

"Like all players, he's happier when he plays. It's normal, like everyone else, but he has a high-level teammate who is playing as a starter. And you have to respect the coach's decisions.

"It's normal for clubs to want to know the player's situation. He's a good goalkeeper and some clubs need goalkeepers and want to know his thoughts. But the decision to go to Inter has been analysed and at the moment his thoughts are only focused on Inter."

