Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd linked with Genoa goalkeeper Martinez

Man Utd linked with Genoa goalkeeper Martinez
Man Utd linked with Genoa goalkeeper Martinez
Man Utd linked with Genoa goalkeeper MartinezAction Plus
Manchester United are ready to put in a formal bid for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

The Red Devils are not settled on their two shot stoppers after a difficult season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Andre Onana is the no.1, while Altay Bayindir is the no.2 and backup to the Cameroonian.

However, Foot Mercato states that a bid for Martinez could be coming in the next few weeks.

This suggests that Bayindir may be the one to make way in the off-season, as he wants regular game time.

Onana may not have experienced the best of seasons, but has the faith of manager Erik ten Hag.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez JosepManchester UnitedGenoaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent of Tottenham defender Dragusin: Napoli scouts there to watch Dovbyk; maybe Radu impressed them?
Juventus choose between Man Utd pair Sancho, Greenwood
Juventus ahead of BVB for Man Utd outcast Sancho