Man Utd linked with Genoa goalkeeper Martinez

Manchester United are ready to put in a formal bid for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

The Red Devils are not settled on their two shot stoppers after a difficult season.

Andre Onana is the no.1, while Altay Bayindir is the no.2 and backup to the Cameroonian.

However, Foot Mercato states that a bid for Martinez could be coming in the next few weeks.

This suggests that Bayindir may be the one to make way in the off-season, as he wants regular game time.

Onana may not have experienced the best of seasons, but has the faith of manager Erik ten Hag.