Zenga impressed by Inter Milan keepers Sommer, Martinez

Inter Milan great Walter Zenga is impressed by their goalkeeper stocks.

With Yann Sommer as No1, Inter have just added Josep Martinez from Genoa.

“We’ve already seen plenty of Sommer,” said Zenga. “He has consistency and regularity, two vital qualities for a keeper to have. 

“It’s always difficult to keep producing the same standards. But just look at his career, you can be certain that he always stays on a straight line. 

“I must admit that when he arrived I was not very enthusiastic.

“But he’s shown the ability to be able to remain at a very high level. And to always be ready to make important saves – even if he’s only called on once or twice a match. That’s a big skill. 

“As far as Josep Martinez’s prospects, I’ll trust the Inter scouts who decided to sign him 

“Even more than what we saw him already do at Genoa. 

“(He's a) keeper with presence in the area, and who is good with the ball at his feet.”

