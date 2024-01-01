Genoa director delivers Retegui, Gudmundsson updates; confirms Martinez sale

Tribal Football
Genoa director Marco Ottolini has confirmed goalkeeper Josep Martinez is joining Inter Milan.

A deal could be closed by the end of the week.

Ottolini said: “Our secretaries are finalising the paperwork."

Meanwhile, he also offered updates on Genoa attackers Mateo Retegui and Albert Gudmundsson.

On the latter, Ottolini said: “There have been some calls to ask about him, but nothing more than that at this moment. Albert will start with us in pre-season training on Monday. He could remain with us. There’s nothing decided.”

For Retegui, he added: "There's request for information, but nothing more.”

