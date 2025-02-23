Tribal Football
Most Read
Miranda: Barcelona and Las Palmas can be proud of Pedri
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Man Utd boss Amorim: We face Everton after really good week

Inter Milan goalkeeper Martinez happy to be part of victory at Genoa

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan goalkeeper Martinez happy to be part of victory at Genoa
Inter Milan goalkeeper Martinez happy to be part of victory at GenoaTribalfootball
Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez was delighted being part of their 1-0 win against Genoa.

Martinez stepped up after Yann Sommer was forced out due to thumb surgery.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"More than for me, I'm very happy for the team," he said afterwards.

"We knew it would be an important match, we were facing a team in good form and we brought home the three points, which were very important."

On their upcoming clash with Napoli, Martinez also said: “It’s a direct match, with a team we’re very close to, but we know that the season is still long and it won’t end at the Maradona.

"We have the mentality to go and win every match and that’s what matters.”

Mentions
Serie AMartinez JosepInterGenoa
Related Articles
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Genoa pushed us all the way
Martinez strikes late to give Inter victory over Genoa in Serie A
Inter Milan chief Ausilio admits being offered Asensio, Felix