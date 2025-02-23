Inter Milan goalkeeper Martinez happy to be part of victory at Genoa

Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez was delighted being part of their 1-0 win against Genoa.

Martinez stepped up after Yann Sommer was forced out due to thumb surgery.

"More than for me, I'm very happy for the team," he said afterwards.

"We knew it would be an important match, we were facing a team in good form and we brought home the three points, which were very important."

On their upcoming clash with Napoli, Martinez also said: “It’s a direct match, with a team we’re very close to, but we know that the season is still long and it won’t end at the Maradona.

"We have the mentality to go and win every match and that’s what matters.”