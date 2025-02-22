Tribal Football
Most Read
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Casemiro names the 4 players who will replace Messi and Ronaldo including Mbappe
Man City boss Guardiola names four teams capable of winning Champions League
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Real Madrid face Atletico; Liverpool meet PSG

Inter Milan announce successful surgery for Sommer

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan announce successful surgery for Sommer
Inter Milan announce successful surgery for SommerAction Plus
Inter Milan have announced successful surgery for Yann Sommer.

The goalkeeper suffered a fractured thumb in training on Thursday and immediately underwent surgery.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Friday evening, Inter reported that the operation had been successful and that Sommer's rehab would begin on Monday.

It's been suggested Sommer will be missing for at least three weeks.

As such, backup keeper Josep Martinez will now step in as the veteran's replacement.

Mentions
Serie ASommer YannMartinez JosepInter
Related Articles
Inter Milan fullback Dumfries admits "mutual respect" with Theo: But...
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Feyenoord? There'll be a fiery atmosphere
Inter Milan vice-president Zanetti welcomes Feyenoord draw