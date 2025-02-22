Inter Milan announce successful surgery for Sommer
Inter Milan have announced successful surgery for Yann Sommer.
The goalkeeper suffered a fractured thumb in training on Thursday and immediately underwent surgery.
On Friday evening, Inter reported that the operation had been successful and that Sommer's rehab would begin on Monday.
It's been suggested Sommer will be missing for at least three weeks.
As such, backup keeper Josep Martinez will now step in as the veteran's replacement.