Inter Milan president Marotta admits Martinez arrival likely to be last addition

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta admits they could end their transfer business early.

Inter have welcomed Bosman pair Mehdi Taremi (Porto) and Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), while talks are at an advanced stage for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Marotta said, "We acted quickly thanks also to the work of (Piero) Ausilio and (Dario) Baccin.

"As you know, we have signed contracts with Zielinski and Taremi, the team is already competitive. Now we need to define the incoming goalkeeper (Martinez), then the team is ready to go.

"Obviously we'll act if something happens, but I would say no (extra business)."

