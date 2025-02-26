Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: We showed quality to defeat Lazio

Tribal Football
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was pleased after their Coppa Italia win against Lazio.

Inter won 2-0 via goals from Marko Arnautovic and Hakan Calhanolgu (penalty) to set up a semifinal against AC Milan.

“We played a great match against a team of absolute quality, well-organized and with talented players,” Inzaghi told SportMediaset.

“We struggled in the first half but did well to break the deadlock. In the second half, we performed much better. Out of necessity, we had to change our formation. I’m proud to be the coach of this team.”

On goalkeeper Josep Martinez, he also said: “Martinez is an excellent goalkeeper that the club identified along with three other players.

“He had a great season with Genoa. Sommer is having a fantastic season, just like last year. I had already considered giving him his debut. I wasn’t in a rush because I knew he would do well. He’s a serious guy who works quietly. He’s a great professional who trains hard during the week.”

