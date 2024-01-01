Tribal Football

Genoa chief Blazquez: We want to play in Saudi; SPL offers for Gudmundsson?
Genoa director delivers Retegui, Gudmundsson updates; confirms Martinez sale
Inter Milan president Marotta: We all know Gudmundsson is a good player
Genoa chief Ottolini offers transfer update on Retegui, Gudmundsson
Gudmundsson hints at Genoa stay
Genoa president Zangrillo: Gilardino can handle Gudmundsson sale
Fiorentina coach Italiano satisfied with Genoa draw
Tottenham battle Serie A rivals for Genoa attacker Gundmundsson
Genoa coach Gilardino frustrated with Frosinone draw
Criscito praises Genoa attacking pair Gudmundsson, Retegui
Genoa coach Gilardino: Teammates can help Gudmundsson out of form slump
