Genoa chief Ottolini offers transfer update on Retegui, Gudmundsson
Genoa sports chief Marco Ottolini insists no offers have arrived for Mateo Retegui.

The Genoa striker is currently in Germany with Italy's Euros squad.

Ottolini told Sky Italia: "There is no official request and we want to keep our players. If offers arrive we will evaluate them but we want to keep them close."

He was also asked if Albert Gudmundsson has demanded a move away.

Ottolini added: "No, absolutely. We have an extraordinary group, the boys get along well together, all of them. Then there are the ambitions of each of them and the transfer market is very long."

