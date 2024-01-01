Genoa launch bid for Wolves striker Silva

Genoa are making a move for Wolves striker Fabio Silva.

TMW says Genoa are launching a bid for the Portugal international.

Silva has made it no secret he wishes to leave Molineux this summer after spending last season away on-loan.

Genoa see the centre-forward as a replacement for Albert Gudmundsson, who will be allowed to depart once the Portugal U21 international arrives.

Fiorentina have an offer of €7m for a season-long loan for Gudmundsson, which includes an €18m option for a permanent transfer.