Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Chelsea submit bid for Atletico Madrid playmaker
Forest midfielder wanted by Man Utd this summer
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences

Genoa launch bid for Wolves striker Silva

Genoa launch bid for Wolves striker Silva
Genoa launch bid for Wolves striker Silva
Genoa launch bid for Wolves striker SilvaAction Plus
Genoa are making a move for Wolves striker Fabio Silva.

TMW says Genoa are launching a bid for the Portugal international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Silva has made it no secret he wishes to leave Molineux this summer after spending last season away on-loan.

Genoa see the centre-forward as a replacement for Albert Gudmundsson, who will be allowed to depart once the Portugal U21 international arrives.

Fiorentina have an offer of €7m for a season-long loan for Gudmundsson, which includes an €18m option for a permanent transfer.

Mentions
Serie ASilva FabioGudmundsson AlbertGenoaWolvesFiorentinaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans
Agent of Wolves striker Silva encourages Bologna, Fiorentina offers
Wolves set sale price for Silva