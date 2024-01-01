Genoa coach Gilardino expects Gudmundsson to stay

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino expects Albert Gudmundsson to stay this new season.

The winger has been linked with a big club move away this summer.

But Gilardino said today: "Albert is a Genoa player and he's fine with us. As long as I can train him I'll enjoy him.

"The idea I have, speaking with the club, is that he will stay. Then of course we know how the market is going, what the needs of the club and the player may be.

"Albert is a great professional and when he plays for Genoa he always gives his maximum."