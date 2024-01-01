Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Hamann slams England: Southgate tactics were ATROCIOUS

Genoa coach Gilardino expects Gudmundsson to stay

Genoa coach Gilardino expects Gudmundsson to stay
Genoa coach Gilardino expects Gudmundsson to stay
Genoa coach Gilardino expects Gudmundsson to stayAction Plus
Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino expects Albert Gudmundsson to stay this new season.

The winger has been linked with a big club move away this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Gilardino said today: "Albert is a Genoa player and he's fine with us. As long as I can train him I'll enjoy him.

"The idea I have, speaking with the club, is that he will stay. Then of course we know how the market is going, what the needs of the club and the player may be.

"Albert is a great professional and when he plays for Genoa he always gives his maximum."

Mentions
Gudmundsson AlbertGenoaFootball TransfersSerie A
Related Articles
Genoa chief Blazquez: We want to play in Saudi; SPL offers for Gudmundsson?
Genoa director delivers Retegui, Gudmundsson updates; confirms Martinez sale
Inter Milan president Marotta: We all know Gudmundsson is a good player