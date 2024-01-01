Genoa chief Blazquez: We want to play in Saudi; SPL offers for Gudmundsson?

Genoa chief Andres Blazquez insists there's been no offers this summer for Albert Gudmundsson.

The Iceland winger is now being linked with Al-Ittihad and Al-Alhy.

But Blazquez says: "We have received various compliments for him, but at the moment no official offer has arrived. However, there are various interests. We rejected an offer from Fiorentina which was around 30 million euros, not because it wasn't a good offer at all, but because it arrived in January and we needed to continue to fight for the top 10 places. Retaining him was essential to achieve that goal."

"We have no interest from Saudi Arabia regarding our players. There are many teams who have requested information on Albert Gudmundsson, but there is nothing concrete at the moment. We listen to all offers, of course, but when we take the decision to sell a player, is because we have an alternative to replace him in terms of quality, performance and behavior. We are happy that other clubs notice the work we are doing."

He added: "I think the Saudi League is a wonderful project, I have always spoken positively about it, the competition will be stronger every year. We would like to play some matches in Saudi Arabia. We have been there as a club to participate in several events and we would like to be part of this development."