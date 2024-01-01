Inter Milan president Marotta: We all know Gudmundsson is a good player

Tribal Football
Inter Milan president Marotta: We all know Gudmundsson is a good playerAction Plus
Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta insists there's been no offers for Hakan Calhanoglu.

The midfielder is being linked with Bayern Munich.

But Marotta told Sky Italia: "To be honest, we have not received any request, but we welcome Calhanoglus's statement. We are proud that he has this great sense of belonging."

Genoa attacker Albert Gudmundsson, 27, has   been long rumored to be of interest to Inter.

However, Marotta says: "We all know that Gudmundsson is a good player, but our attack is good as it is. We are negotiating for a goalkeeper."

Marotta refers to Genoa's goalkeeper Josep Martinez - who is very close to signing for Inter.

