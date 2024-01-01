Fiorentina director Pradè says club calm over Gudmundsson Iceland trial

Fiorentina director Daniele Pradè is confident Albert Gudmundsson will be a big success in Florence.

A summer signing on-loan from Genoa, the forward faces a trial in Iceland for sexual misconduct next week.

Prade said on Friday: “That was the most difficult negotiation.

“It started in January and finished a month before the transfer deadline in the summer.”

On the trial, he added, “This is also why it took so long and the club is 100 per cent protected. The player risks very little, but it is a move on loan with either an obligation to buy or an option.

"It all depends on when the verdict comes, hopefully before June 15. If not, we have a good rapport with Genoa and will try to work out different terms.”