The Calcio Comment: Motta and Juventus now facing moment of truth

The downward spiral continues for Thiago Motta’s Juventus, while Fiorentina’s season gets a massive boost with a resounding victory, one that means the world to Viola fans.

The rivalry with the Bianconeri is one of the fiercest for Fiorentina supporters, a sentiment made evident by the pre-match choreography displayed in the stands. It was essentially an insult aimed at the opposition, nothing unusual for those accustomed to the charged atmosphere of stadiums, yet a clear sign of the atmosphere surrounding this game.

Raffaele Palladino’s season has been a rollercoaster, marked by highs and lows, yet the standings show that his Viola side has one more point than Milan, despite the latter boasting a stronger squad on paper, and remains in the mix alongside teams with seemingly superior rosters, such as Roma and Lazio. However, Palladino often finds himself under scrutiny in Florence, and the criticism directed at him does not seem to stem from tactical, technical, or lineup decisions.

Instead, his biggest challenge appears to be his relationship with the locker room. Fiorentina frequently gives the impression of being a tense environment, and Palladino, known for his sharp personality and clear ideas, is not one to shy away from confrontation. If his players do not meet his demands, he has no qualms about making it known.

This dynamic was even a topic of discussion in a January press conference, where the coach played down concerns. Meanwhile, former captain Cristiano Biraghi has departed, and further surprises may be on the horizon.

Having a strong personality and clear tactical vision can be hallmarks of a talented coach, but only if the team buys into his philosophy. So far, that has not entirely been the case, or at least, it doesn’t seem to be.

However, Palladino has undeniably revitalized Moise Kean, who looks more dominant than he has in years, and he is also beginning to bring out the best in Albert Gudmundsson, one of Fiorentina’s marquee signings. Unfortunately, the Icelandic forward has struggled with recurring physical problems, preventing him from making a consistent impact.

When assessing Fiorentina’s season, all factors must be considered: the locker room tensions, the excessive number of injuries (which may not be entirely coincidenta), and the delicate situation surrounding Edouardo Bove, a tragedy for the young Roman midfielder and a challenging issue for the entire squad. Yet despite these complications, Fiorentina remains in a strong league position, has progressed in the Conference League, and has genuine prospects in European competition. Now, to cap it all off, they have secured a sensational 3-0 victory over their arch-rivals.

It was a match dominated by the Viola, despite not controlling possession, a tactical choice that saw the ball deliberately left to Motta’s Juventus. In the 15th minute, Robin Gosens broke the deadlock, roaring back onto the big stage and evoking memories of his best days in an Atalanta shirt.

Just three minutes later, Rolando Mandragora doubled the lead, sending the stadium into a frenzy. Juventus had no response, and in the 53rd minute, Gudmundsson sealed the 3-0 scoreline with a signature strike, a venomous, elusive shot that left the Bianconeri reeling. The Fiorentina faithful erupted in celebration, while Palladino relished the moment, fully aware that the real challenge now is maintaining this momentum.

Juventus, on the other hand, seems to have lost all sense of stability. Following a 0-4 thrashing by Atalanta, they have now suffered another humiliating defeat, conceding seven goals in just two matches. The standings are becoming increasingly precarious, adding to the growing concerns within the club.

In the immediate aftermath of the match, Juventus management expressed support for Motta, reaffirming their confidence in him. At this point, it would be illogical to sever ties before the end of the season, but urgent solutions are needed.

The disciplined, structured Juventus of the season’s early months feels like a distant memory. It is now up to Thiago Motta to rediscover that solidity, before it’s too late. This is his moment of truth: now or never.