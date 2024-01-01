Gudmundsson: I'm fired up joining Fiorentina

Albert Gudmundsson is delighted making his move to Fiorentina.

The Icelander left Genoa for Fiorentina last week.

“I really wanted to join this club, and I’m fired up for this new adventure,” said Gudmundsson

“It’s a new club for me with huge ambitions to reach the top. I want to be available as soon as possible. I’m proud to have scored 100 goals as a professional footballer, but that’s not the aim. My goal is to perform at my best on the pitch for the team.

“We have a young and ambitious coach who achieved so much at Monza. One of the reasons why I’m here is his energy and ideas about how to play football.

“I like to play with a fast tempo on the pitch and make it difficult for our opponents with my speed. Of course, scoring goals is important, but it’s also great to pass on the glory by providing an assist.”

The 27-year-old also told Sky Italia: “Fiorentina has a big potential to be one of the best clubs in Italy, with facilities, the stadium, the fans and the staff. They can take big steps now. They were alreadyy a big club. Two Finals in the last two years. Unfortunately, they didn’t win, but it’s the final step they need to take. Obviously, it’s a club with a big history. I want to be part of the players who help the team reach the next level. I take one step at a time. The most important thing is to get the first win. It’s the most important thing for the club now. It’s important to stay in Europe; it will be a difficult season, but we can do good things.

“I truly loved the city and playing for Genoa and the people and the staff. It’s a little a shame how it ended because I got some bad messages when I left, but this is how football is. I think nobody in Genoa can doubt my loyalty there. I went down to Serie B there. I was one of the few players who stayed because I was eager to help the team get back to where it belongs. Then we went to Serie A and I stayed one more season even though I had offers to leave. This summer, I felt like it was coming to an end and it was good for both parties to move forward. I still have a very good feeling about Genoa. The teammates, fans, staff. Hopefully, they will understand me one day. Now, I know it’s difficult.”