Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick explains Thiago exit as replacement named
Arsenal reach agreement with Real Sociedad star
Chelsea could sign Man Utd winger who looks to move away this summer
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Sancho squad axe amid PSG talk; Garnacho super-sub role

DONE DEAL: Palladino delighted Fiorentina landing Gudmundsson

DONE DEAL: Palladino delighted Fiorentina landing Gudmundsson
DONE DEAL: Palladino delighted Fiorentina landing Gudmundsson
DONE DEAL: Palladino delighted Fiorentina landing GudmundssonTribalfootball
Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino is delighted with Albert Gudmundsson's arrival.

The  Genoa attacker signed for the Viola on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He joins on an €8m loan fee with a permanent option of €20m plus &eurio;8.5m in bonuses.

Palladino said: "Satisfied with Gudmundsson's arrival? I dreamed about it every night and I couldn't wait, I really wanted him, he's one of the strongest in Serie A. 

"He's perfect for our idea of ​​football, I'm sure it will make a great championship."

Mentions
Serie AGudmundsson AlbertFiorentinaGenoaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Genoa chief Blazquez on Gudmundsson: Fiorentina offer; Inter Milan interested
Gilardino pleas with Genoa board: After Retegui, I need Gudmundsson decision
Genoa director delivers Retegui, Gudmundsson updates; confirms Martinez sale