DONE DEAL: Palladino delighted Fiorentina landing Gudmundsson

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino is delighted with Albert Gudmundsson's arrival.

The Genoa attacker signed for the Viola on Friday.

He joins on an €8m loan fee with a permanent option of €20m plus &eurio;8.5m in bonuses.

Palladino said: "Satisfied with Gudmundsson's arrival? I dreamed about it every night and I couldn't wait, I really wanted him, he's one of the strongest in Serie A.

"He's perfect for our idea of ​​football, I'm sure it will make a great championship."