DONE DEAL: Palladino delighted Fiorentina landing Gudmundsson

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino is delighted with Albert Gudmundsson's arrival.
The Genoa attacker signed for the Viola on Friday.
He joins on an €8m loan fee with a permanent option of €20m plus &eurio;8.5m in bonuses.
Palladino said: "Satisfied with Gudmundsson's arrival? I dreamed about it every night and I couldn't wait, I really wanted him, he's one of the strongest in Serie A.
"He's perfect for our idea of football, I'm sure it will make a great championship."