Gilardino pleas with Genoa board: After Retegui, I need Gudmundsson decision

Retegui has left Genoa for Atalanta in the last 24 hours.
Ahead of tomorrow's Coppa Italia tie with Reggiana, Gilardino said: "Retegui? It's normal that from a technical point of view he can't be happy at this moment, but it was so fast, immediate and unexpected even for the club. I won't go into the details of the board's financial statements, I'm talking about what is under my control, the pitch and the players I have at my disposal."
Gilardino also commented on the possible farewell of Gudmundsson, courted by Fiorentina.
"You all know Albert's situation," continued Gilardino. "I told the club that I need to understand within a week who really is inside. Tomorrow we have the Coppa and in a week the championship. I understand the market and the difficulties. But I need to understand who will be at Genoa this season.
"At the same time I hope that this evolution will be speeded up."