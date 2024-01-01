Gilardino pleas with Genoa board: After Retegui, I need Gudmundsson decision

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino admits the sale of Mateo Retegui took him by surprise.

Retegui has left Genoa for Atalanta in the last 24 hours.

Ahead of tomorrow's Coppa Italia tie with Reggiana, Gilardino said: "Retegui? It's normal that from a technical point of view he can't be happy at this moment, but it was so fast, immediate and unexpected even for the club. I won't go into the details of the board's financial statements, I'm talking about what is under my control, the pitch and the players I have at my disposal."

Gilardino also commented on the possible farewell of Gudmundsson, courted by Fiorentina.

"You all know Albert's situation," continued Gilardino. "I told the club that I need to understand within a week who really is inside. Tomorrow we have the Coppa and in a week the championship. I understand the market and the difficulties. But I need to understand who will be at Genoa this season.

"At the same time I hope that this evolution will be speeded up."