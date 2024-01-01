Genoa coach Gilardino expects Gudmundsson to stay

Tribal Football
Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino admits he expects Albert Gudmundsson to stay.

The Iceland winger has been linked with major clubs across Europe.

But Gilardino revealed: “I expected Gudmundsson to be here, because the club was clear with me.

“Today he is a Genoa player. He’s training well, proving to be a great professional.

“The other night I asked him if he was happy to be here, and said he’s very pleased.

“We will see how things develop in the next few weeks, but for now, we are holding on to Albert as we believe in him.”

Serie A Gudmundsson Albert Genoa
