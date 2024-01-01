Tribal Football

van der Vaart Rafael breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

van der Vaart Rafael
Van der Vaart brands Arsenal midfielder Rice 'useless' after Euros final defeat
Van der Vaart brands Arsenal midfielder Rice 'useless' after Euros final defeat
Van der Vaart: What a s*** team England are!
Van der Vaart: Liverpool attacker Gakpo makes defenders s*** their pants!
Van der Vaart slams Holland captain Van Dijk: He was a DISGRACE
Van der Vaart talks up potential of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch
Sneijder warns Slot over Liverpool transfer plans
Van der Vaart tells Atletico Madrid striker Depay: Less time in gym
Van der Vaart slams Barcelona midfielder De Jong: Pass the ball!
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
van der Vaart Rafael page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about van der Vaart Rafael - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to van der Vaart Rafael news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.