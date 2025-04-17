Van der Vaart on Real Madrid defender Rudiger: A bit of an idiot!

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart slammed Toni Rudiger after last night's Champions League exit at the hands of Arsenal.

Rudiger was again at the centre of controversy, first throwing Gunners defender Jurriën Timber to the ground during a corner kick and later stepping on the stomach of a grounded Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Former Vitesse midfielder Theo Janssen and Van der Vaart discussed the incident on Ziggo Sport.

“With Rüdiger, we all think that when he stands on him, it is a deliberate action,” Janssen began.

After seeing the images, the analyst stated: “Yes, this is a deliberate action. I think he can jump over him."

Van der Vaart then told an anecdote.

"He played for Stuttgart when I played in Germany. He hit me in the stomach and got a red card," said the Dutchman. "Yeah, you know, he's a bit of an idiot...!

“As long as you win it’s all fun and games, but when you lose it looks completely different,” Van der Vaart added.

“We can all remember the duels with (Manchester City striker Erling) Haaland,” Janssen stated.

He then clarified: "He kept hanging on him, jumping and committing fouls. With that he completely played Haaland out of the game for two matches. He also has something."