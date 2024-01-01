Van der Vaart says Gravenberch is better than Bellingham "in every way"

Rafael van der Vaart insists that Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch has the potential to be better than Jude Bellingham.

Gravenberch has had a fantastic start to the season for Liverpool in a defensive midfield role that he has thrived in so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 22-year-old has started all three of the Reds’ games so far and continued his form into the international break as the Netherlands picked apart Bosnia and Herzegovina and drew against Germany.

Now, former Real Madrid midfielder van der Vaart has backed up his claims that the Dutchman is far better than Bellingham who has shone so far at Real.

"What I think is the big difference (between the two players); Bellingham is a step lower at a club and always plays," Van der Vaart told Ziggo Sport. “I think Gravenberch is better than him, in every way. Especially physically.

"Do you know what is most important when you go to a new club? The first two weeks. You have to show in every training session, every training game that you are a justified purchase.”

Van der Vaart stood by these claims after Bellingham’s stunning first season as Gravenberch has now started to earn first team football.

“I took quite a lot of stick when I said Ryan Gravenberch has the potential to be better than Jude Bellingham a year or so ago, but I stand by it,” he told BetMGM. “I’ve always said the sky's the limit for him if he can use his full potential and ability.

“I’m not surprised by how good he’s been this season both for Liverpool and the Netherlands. Arne Slot has found a spot for him in the team at Liverpool and he’s thriving.

“You just have to look at the pass he played against Germany on Tuesday to show this is a player who has everything required to go right to the top. He’s strong, quick and intelligent – Liverpool fans should be very excited about what’s to come.”

Liverpool face Nottingham Forest this weekend and Gravenberch should retain his position in the side as he adapts to his new role in the side that is unbeaten so far this season.