Liverpool appoint Heitinga as assistant coach in latest Slot arrival
John Heitinga has been appointed to Liverpool’s backroom staff in what is the latest shift for the clubs backroom staff.

Heitinga was a top centre-back during his playing days, winning 87 caps for the Netherlands and representing some of Europe’s biggest clubs such as Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Everton, Fulham and Hertha BSC finishing his career in 2016. 

He was part a new wave of talent that fielded the likes of homegrown stars Rafael van der Vaart and Wesley Sneijder, as well as Zlatan Ibrahimović and Cristian Chivu. 

After his playing career had ended, Heitinga started his coaching career working with various youth levels within the Ajax set-up, before taking charge of the Amsterdam club’s senior side between January and June 2023. 

Recently the Dutchman has been working as the first-team assistant coach at Premier League rivals West Ham United. 

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is clearly forming a backroom staff that fits him with plenty of Dutch talent coming into the mix, Heitinga is another great addition and most likely won’t be the last. 

