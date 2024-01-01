Van der Vaart slams Holland captain Van Dijk: He was a DISGRACE

Tribal Football
Former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart hit out at fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk.

The ex-Real Madrid attacking midfielder was less than impressed by the Dutch team at Euro 2024.

Despite getting four points from their first two games, the Netherlands are only qualifying for the round of 16 as one of the better third placed finishers, as they lost to Austria on Tuesday.

“We played the way Virgil van Dijk just talked!” Van Der Vaart on Dutch TV channel NOS.

“We just had to watch a disgraceful performance! I want the captain from our country to show some PASSION!”

 

