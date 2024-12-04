Van der Vaart: Man City striker Haaland just isn't that good

Former Tottenham playmaker Rafael van der Vaart has thrown criticism in the direction of Erling Haaland.

The ex-Real Madrid and Netherlands star states that Haaland is not world class.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Norway forward has been prolific for City since his arrival two and a half seasons ago.

Harland has a remarkable 107 goals in 117 games for City in all competitions.

On talkSPORT, Van der Vaart stated: “I always said, take away his pace, I think it's a normal player. I don't want to get rude to him, but technically-wise I think it's normally not good enough.

“Normally, City has the ball and he's scored a lot of goals, but I miss something to talk about a world, world, world-class striker.”

He added: “When you compare him in the past to (Marco) Van Basten or (Ruud) Van Nistelrooy - no, no, no, no.

“I don't think so (that Haaland is as good as those two). People will laugh but that is my opinion.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play