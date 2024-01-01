Van der Vaart brands Arsenal midfielder Rice 'useless' after Euros final defeat

Former Tottenham and Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has branded Declan Rice as "useless" after England's defeat in the Euros final.

The Arsenal midfielder struggled to make an impact in the 2-1 defeat to Spain.

Van der Vaart told NOS afterwards: "100m for Declan Rice... what does he do?

"He comes to collect a ball only to pass it back to John Stones. He is useless.

"If you are truly worth 100m, then you should be able to play a ball forward."

Sunday was Rice's 58th appearance for England.