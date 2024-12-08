Van der Vaart: Ibra and I couldn't play in same Ajax team

Rafael van der Vaart has recalled his rows with former Ajax teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Van der Vaart admits he didn't get along with the AC Milan director.

He recalled to talkSPORT: "A b*****d. We had big arguments, not a fight but we couldn't get along. From my point of view, he was very arrogant. I had a big ego and we were both young."

The Dutchman also said that the situation was so tense that it was impossible for the two to play at the same time, so much so that Ibrahimovic changed teams: "Two days later he went to Juventus because either he or I had to leave. He was lucky that Juventus wanted to hire him and I was lucky to stay at my dream club."

Asked if he had spoken to Ibrahimovic again, Van der Vaart said: "We played against each other twice, but now everything is fine between us. He wrote something about it in his book, a story that caused a stir in Holland and there are still jokes about it."

Van der Vaart added: "I hope to see him again because I have respect for him. Now we laugh about it because I made mistakes, he made mistakes, and (Ronald) Koeman (Ajax's coach at the time). We were all young, with a big ego and you think you're the best in the world. I thought so."

