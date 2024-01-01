Van der Vaart: What a s*** team England are!

Former Netherlands star Rafael van der Vaart was not in a generous mood on Wednesday night.

The ex-attacking midfielder was upset at seeing the Dutch go out of EUro 2024 at the hands of England.

Post-game, Van der Vaart labeled England a “s*** team” despite them winning 2-1 to meet Spain in the final.

He told Dutch broadcaster NOS: "What a s*** team they are. Slowly, they didn't want to do anything anymore. They have such top players on the field.

“We didn't do much either. We had a few chances. There could have been so much more in it."

Former striker Pierre van Hooijdonk added on the referee: "They can thank Felix Zwayer. He really needs to be blacklisted. Terrible.

“Also in the second half. A duel with Cody Gakpo where he simply blew his whistle again, ten meters from the linesman. Those are moments that were crucial in this match."